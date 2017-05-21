I am not a lesbian – Former Big Brother housemate, Beverly Osu – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
I am not a lesbian – Former Big Brother housemate, Beverly Osu
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Big Brother Africa housemate, Beverly Osu, has dismissed rumours that she is a lesbian. In an interview with Sunday Scoop, Osu who some time ago posted a picture of her kissing another girl, stated that “people would be commenting on issues they …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!