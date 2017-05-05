‘I am not dead…I have not started killing yet’ | Shekau says in video
by Azeez Adeniyi Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau in a new video has denied reports that he was injured in…
Read » ‘I am not dead…I have not started killing yet’ | Shekau says in video on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!