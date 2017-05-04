I am not getting married soon – Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has made it known that he is not ready to settle down while congratulating his former boss, BankyW on his engagement to Adesua The ‘Come Closer’ singer announced this yesterday during an exchange with a fan who was keen on knowing his thoughts about marriage, especially since the singer’s former boss Banky…

The post I am not getting married soon – Wizkid appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

