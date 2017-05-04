I am not getting married soon – Wizkid
Nigerian singer, Wizkid has made it known that he is not ready to settle down while congratulating his former boss, BankyW on his engagement to Adesua The ‘Come Closer’ singer announced this yesterday during an exchange with a fan who was keen on knowing his thoughts about marriage, especially since the singer’s former boss Banky…
