I Am Not Your Role Model – Burna Boy To Fans

Nigerian Dance Hall singer, BurnaBoy has taken to his social media page to warn fans off emulating him adding that he is not their role model. The warning comes after the artiste was embroiled in a baby mama scandal some months ago after a social media user on Instagram called him out for impregnating her…

The post I Am Not Your Role Model – Burna Boy To Fans appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

