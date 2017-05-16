Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Am Not Your Role Model – Burna Boy To Fans

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Dance Hall singer, BurnaBoy has taken to his social media page to warn fans off emulating him adding that he is not their role model. The warning comes after the artiste was embroiled in a baby mama scandal some months ago after a social media user on Instagram called him out for impregnating her…

The post I Am Not Your Role Model – Burna Boy To Fans appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.