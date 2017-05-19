I am seeking responsibility, not a job – Polycarp Igathe – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
I am seeking responsibility, not a job – Polycarp Igathe
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
This is the question that has been on my mind since former Vivo Energy Chief Executive Polycarp Igathe was named the running mate of Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko for the Nairobi gubernatorial race. So when we start the interview on the sidelines of the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
