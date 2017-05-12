Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I believe More of the Chibok girls will be Released soon – Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Friday said that the Federal is confident that the Boko Haram would release more Chibok school girls soon. Danbazau stated this in Minna while speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the Wedding Fatiha of Halima Babangida, daughter of Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida to businessman Auwal […]

The post I believe More of the Chibok girls will be Released soon – Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.