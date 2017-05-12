I believe More of the Chibok girls will be Released soon – Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau

The Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Friday said that the Federal is confident that the Boko Haram would release more Chibok school girls soon. Danbazau stated this in Minna while speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the Wedding Fatiha of Halima Babangida, daughter of Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida to businessman Auwal […]

