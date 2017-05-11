Pages Navigation Menu

“I believed that a wise woman builds her home. That’s why I stayed that long” – Mercy Aigbe Speaks Out in New Interview

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, Mercy Aigbe whose marital troubles caused by domestic violence have been making waves online, shares her story exclusively with Broadway TV. Mercy had accused her husband of physical violence that has affected her sight and caused her to bleed internally from the alleged physical abuse on Sunday, April 16, 2017. When she was […]

The post “I believed that a wise woman builds her home. That’s why I stayed that long” – Mercy Aigbe Speaks Out in New Interview appeared first on BellaNaija.

