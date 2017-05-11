Pages Navigation Menu

I came to Lagos a sinner – Pastor Enoch Adeboye – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 11, 2017


I came to Lagos a sinner – Pastor Enoch Adeboye
The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has said that he came to Lagos state a sinner. Speaking in a video on the Lagos at 50: My Lagos story, Adeboye thanked God for his life and what Lagos has become so far.

