I Can Fight Joshua With One Hand Behind My Back – Fury

Tyson Fury insists he will take on Anthony Joshua without a warm-up fight and would beat him with “one arm tied behind my back.”

The British heavyweight rivals have accepted each other’s challenge on the back of Joshua’s sensational 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday night, at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Fury offered his congratulations to the WBA and IBF champion from his training base in Marbella, Spain, but is adamant he would regain two of his old world titles by inflicting a first professional defeat on ‘AJ’.

"I wonder what people would be saying today if Klitschko had done him in the sixth. I was screaming, pulling my hair out – or what little hair I've got left – because I was worried it would cost us millions!

“He showed a lot in that fight. He showed he can get dropped and come back, which is what champions are made of. He showed he can recover from taking big shots.

“We all saw [his career] had a life and death situation against Klitschko, but Klitschko couldn’t land a glove on me.

“Styles do make fights but I am sure I can beat AJ with one arm tied behind my back.”

