”I Can’t Believe It” – Celebrities Pay Tribute To Late Moji Olaiya Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest in Canada

News broke in the early hours of today that Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, the daughter of legendary musician, Victor Olaiya, has passed away.

The 42-year-old actress who delivered a baby girl in March, died of cardiac arrest in a Canada hospital. Celebrities have now started paying tributes to her on social media. See below..

