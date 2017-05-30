I Can’t Remarry My Wife From Biafra, I Am In Support Of Restructuring – Ondo Governor

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday, re-echoed his long time support for restructuring the country for her to survive her current challenges.



While urging the people to have a rethink and re-dedicate themselves to nation building, the Governor advised the youth to actively participate in governance .

Mr. Akeredolu spoke in Akure at the celebration of this year’s democracy day held at the international event center.

According to the Governor, he was against succession as being agitated in some quarters as he can’t afford to remarry his wife, Mrs Betty from another country.

He said: “I am an advocate of restructuring. I have no option because I can’t go back to remarry my wife from other country.

“Democracy for me is the ability to cope with divergent views. Democracy is for development but we can’t say we have not benefited from military.”

Delivering the Democracy Day lecture in entitled; ‘Democracy and Development in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward’, A human right lawyer and activist, Dr Tunji Abayomi faulted the current constitution being in place in the country, saying it is against the well being of the people.

He said it was the constitution that should give rise to any government as against what was being witnessed in the country ,where the government at various levels gave the constitution.

He said constitution was an agreement by the people on how they want to be governed.

While saying democracy requires exposing the people to choosing their leaders and also the need for responsible law for national development, the foremost lawyer said the people should be ready to fight for their right.

The former governorship aspirant in the state, further explained that the bane of the country’s democracy has been the abject poverty in the land, the menace of corruption and the unjust distribution of the national wealth.

The APC chieftain noted that democracy is never a finished project, rather it is always revolving.

Abayomi urged the National Assembly to enact laws that would enable the people to have their constitution, while also saying constitutional democracy should be freely negotiated by the people.

The post I Can’t Remarry My Wife From Biafra, I Am In Support Of Restructuring – Ondo Governor appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

