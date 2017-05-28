I can’t stand dishonest people – GRANIT XHAKA – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
I can't stand dishonest people – GRANIT XHAKA
The Nation Newspaper
Granit Xhaka's father, Ragip, heard the knock at his front door. The year was 1986, the setting Kosovo – then an autonomous province in Yugoslavia – and he was about to live an ordeal most people could barely comprehend. When Xhaka Sr opened up, …
Arsenal news: Arsene Wenger signing Granit Xhaka over N'Golo Kante sums up his decline
Jamie Carragher reacts to Granit Xhaka's display in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!