I can’t wait for Champions League final – Ronaldo

Real Madrid’s players head straight back to Madrid on Sunday night to celebrate with their supporters after winning the club’s 33rd La Liga title in Malaga – their first for five years.

‘We deserve it,’ said Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the first goal in a 2-0 win inside two minutes. ‘This success tastes really good, and even sweeter to do it in the last week of the season.

‘I feel really happy and really fresh at the right time of the season. Now we can enjoy it before we prepare for the Champions League final.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after sealing his second La Liga title with Real Madrid on Sunday

Zinedine Zidane was given the bumps by his jubilant players and he saluted his squad when mobbed by reporters on the final whistle.

He said: ‘Ronaldo is always there when you need him. He was at his best at the right time but this is a victory for all the players.

Real Madrid lift head coach Zinedine Zidane after they seal their first La Liga title in five years

Sergio Ramos, celebrating with Marcelo, revealed Real Madrid are heading home tonight

‘After 38 games if you are top you deserve, there can be no questions. It was really important to win the league this season. The credit is for all the players. They never dropped their level from the first game to the last.’

Sergio Ramos also spoke after the victory, which also saw Madrid set a new record for scoring in every game of the season for the first time in their history.

Ramos said: ‘We had a few bad games and suffered at times but we kept our heads in the end. We did enough to win what is, for me, the best league in the world and the hardest to win.

‘Now we can go back to Madrid and celebrate with our fans before the long build-up to the Champions League final.’

Gareth Bale picks up his first La Liga title since moving to Real Madrid in 2013

Real Madrid celebrate as a team as they prepare to receive their La Liga trophy

