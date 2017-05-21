Pages Navigation Menu

I can’t wait to play for Super Eagles again – Mikel Obi – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 21, 2017


I can't wait to play for Super Eagles again – Mikel Obi
Super Eagles and Tianjin TEDA captain, John Obi Mikel, has expressed his eagerness to return to action for club and country. The midfielder underwent surgery last month in London and has missed TEDA's last six games. However, Mikel Obi has posted a …

