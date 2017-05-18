I denied my husband sex because I could not withstand …, wife tells court

Ikole-Ekiti, (Ekiti State) – A 44-year-old wife, Modupe Alegbeleye, on Thursday told an Ikole-Ekiti Customary Court in Ekiti that she denied her husband, Ebenezer Alegbeleye, sex because of the cigarette odour from him.

Modupe said this while replying to a statement by her husband that she denied him sex for three months.

According to her, my husband likes smoking cigarettes but I do not like its odour.

“So, whenever he smoked and demanded sex; I was always turning down his demand as I hated cigarette’s odour.

“Although, I knew that my husband was a cigarette smoker before we started our relationship, I was always advising him to stop it.

“I was also praying so that he would quit it, but to no avail.

“That is why, sometimes, I would ask him to take his bath before making love to me.

“1 also denied him sex because I did not want more children based on the experience I had when I was to give birth to our second child.

“I lost the baby due to lack of proper care for the baby and me from my husband,’’ the woman said.

The husband, however, told the court that he needed more children because he was the only child of his mother.

“I am the only child of my mother. When my wife gave birth to our only son 10, years ago, I told her she would bear me more children.

“But my wife said no; and she has been denying me any romantic advances I make to her,” Alegbeleye said.

He told the court that peace would reign between them without separation, “If my wife will change her attitude and agree to bear me more children.

“She will also agree to take proper care of me by cooking my meals, which she had denied me for long.”

The court’s president, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, adjourned the case until May 22 for judgment after all efforts made to reconcile them proved unsuccessful.

