‘I did what my forefathers didn’t do to get rich,’ says Hushpuppi, Malaysia-based Nigerian

Flamboyant Malaysia-based Nigerian, Ray Hushpuppi in a motivational lengthy post, talked about the struggles he went through before finding wealth. Hushpuppi who first started by advising every kid in the Ghetto to hustle up and chase their dreams, disclosed the certain moment a landlord ejected his family from their apartment, how he sold clothes in …

The post ‘I did what my forefathers didn’t do to get rich,’ says Hushpuppi, Malaysia-based Nigerian appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

