I Didn’t Ask Workers to Forgo Salary Arrears – Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has denied a media report which said he planned to force workers to forgo their salary arrears.

He declared that his administration would soon offset the N34bn of six months salaries owed the workers in the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, the governor described the reports as falsehood, saying there was no event he asked the workers to forgo two months of their salary arrears.

The governor appealed to the people behind the report to desist from the act. He said the report was a dangerous trend, capable of causing disaffection among the people of the state.

He said, “I want to state here that there is no truth in the rumour making the rounds that the administration is asking workers in the state to forgo two months of the salary arrears owed them. The talk is nothing but a pack of lies and a mere imagination of the people behind its spread.

“I would love to reiterate my commitment to make the welfare of the workers the priority of this administration. They are goose that lay the golden eggs and I appreciate their efforts and commitment to develop Ondo State and take it to the next level.”

Similarly, Akeredolu has said the revenue inflows accruing to the state must geometrically increase in order for the government to be able to deliver promptly on all projections set by the administration.

The governor, who spoke while receiving the report of the Committee on the Payment of Arrears of Salaries of Public Servants in Ondo State on Monday, said the Internally Generated Revenue profile of the state had to be taken to a proportion above the recurrent expenditure of the state for meaningful development to take place.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post I Didn’t Ask Workers to Forgo Salary Arrears – Akeredolu appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

