Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Didn’t Crash Lillian Esoro’s Marriage – Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Speaks Out

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has denied rumours he crashed Lilian Esoro’s marriage. Late last year, delectable Nollywood actress, Lillian Esoro, walked out of her barely one year old marriage to MMG music boss, Ubi Franklin, despite the fact that their union had produced a baby boy. Shortly after the news went viral, all fingers pointed …

The post I Didn’t Crash Lillian Esoro’s Marriage – Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Speaks Out appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.