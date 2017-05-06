‘I didn’t expect to win Big Brother Naija’- Efe Ejeba – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
'I didn't expect to win Big Brother Naija'- Efe Ejeba
TheNewsGuru
Warri born rapper, Efe Ejeba became the center of attention when he recently emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija 2017. The down- to- earth reality TV star who was recently crowned the Prince of Okpe kingdom,in an exclusive interview with …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!