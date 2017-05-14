I didn’t tattoo my balls – Charly Boy

Contrary to news that went viral some weeks ago, entertainer and social activist, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy, has said that he did not tattoo his private partia. He told Sunday Scoop, “News of people committing suicide is what people should focus on not what I do with my body. I just tattooed the names …

The post I didn’t tattoo my balls – Charly Boy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

