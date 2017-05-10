Pages Navigation Menu

I Do Not Lie About My Lifestyle, I Only Talk About What I Have – Reminisce

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

LRR CEO, Reminisce, dropped a new record LEVEL YEN few days back, which has gone on to become fans favorite and even cause some sort of debate amongst others. Speaking with Planet TV, the FEEGO crooner, further talked about the new song, explaining the impact it has had since it was released, and maybe shading …

The post I Do Not Lie About My Lifestyle, I Only Talk About What I Have – Reminisce appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

