Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I don’t do state capture‚ declares Gigaba – Times LIVE

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

I don't do state capture‚ declares Gigaba
Times LIVE
He was reacting to allegations in a report on state capture by the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari) that he appointed people with Gupta-Zuma-aligned interests to the boards of state owned enterprises while he was public enterprises minister
Gigaba implicated in graft reportTechCentral
'Politics of betrayal' report fingers Gigaba as state capture go-to manCitizen
Zuma leading the 'parasitic bourgeoisie'Moneyweb.co.za
Herald live –Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –Independent Online –RNews
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.