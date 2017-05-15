Pages Navigation Menu

I Don’t Have A Record Label, For Now I’m On My Own – Adekunle Gold Speaks About YBNL Exit [Video]

Yes, the news is true, Adekunle Gold has confirmed he is no longer an artiste under Olamide’s YBNL. The “Orente” crooner has officially declared he is no longer affiliated to YBNL by any written contract. The singer admits his 2-year contract has expired and as expected he has moved on because there is no renewal …

