I don’t intend owning a record label soon — Adekunle Gold – Vanguard

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment


I don't intend owning a record label soon — Adekunle Gold
Former YBNL singer, Kosoko Adekunle, popularly known by his stage name 'Adekunle Gold', has confirmed his exit from the Olamide owned label, stating that he was signed to the label just for a period of two years, which was enough time for him to hustle …
