I don’t see anything worth celebrating about a 13-year-old with PhD – Tolu Ogunlesi
President Buhari’s media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, who is also Head of Digital Communication for the Nigerian President, has slammed @Blacktolive, a Twitter handle which celebrates anything concerning black excellence, for celebrating Esther Okade, a 13-year-old British-Nigerian who is set to earn her PhD by 2018.
Esther Okade came to limelight in 2015, after a CNN report revealed that the British-Nigerian youngster was one of U.K’s youngest college freshmen, after she enrolled at
the Open University, a UK-based distance learning college, in January 2015 at the age of 10 and was on top of her class.
Tolu Ogunlesi who took to Twitter to disclose how he feels about Esther Okade’s celebration on Black to Live, said that he sees nothing worth celebrating there, and further asked what a 13-year-old will be doing with a PhD.
