Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I don’t sleep at public functions, I only pretend – Gov Ganduje replies critics ﻿

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kano State Governor, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje who has been caught several times on camera sleeping at functions, has replied his critics. 
The Governor who replied his critics during the interactive session with labour unions, as part of May Day celebration at the Government House, Kano, disclosed that his political opponents could not differentiate between sleeping and pretending.‎ 

“My opponents always complain that I sleep at public functions but I want them to try and differentiate between the two.

Political blackmail is not an issue to me because I am used to it and will continue to work for the good people of the state,” he said.‎ 

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.