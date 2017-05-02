I don’t sleep at public functions, I only pretend – Gov Ganduje replies critics ﻿

Kano State Governor, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje who has been caught several times on camera sleeping at functions, has replied his critics.

The Governor who replied his critics during the interactive session with labour unions, as part of May Day celebration at the Government House, Kano, disclosed that his political opponents could not differentiate between sleeping and pretending.‎

“My opponents always complain that I sleep at public functions but I want them to try and differentiate between the two. Political blackmail is not an issue to me because I am used to it and will continue to work for the good people of the state,” he said.‎

