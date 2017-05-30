I ended our marriage the day he beat me – Femi Branch’s wife – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
I ended our marriage the day he beat me – Femi Branch's wife
NAIJ.COM
Nollywood actor Femi Branch's estranged wife has revealed her side of the story saying that Femi abused her in their 10 years marriage and they are not yet officially divorced. NAIJ.com reported that Nollywood actor, Femi Branch is set to marry the …
Ibitola – Femi Branch Was An Irresponsible Husband And Father
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!