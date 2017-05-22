I-G urges officers to always respect human rights

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has urged police officers in the country to always respect human rights in discharging their duties.

He made the call in Owerri on Monday during his three-day official duty to interact with officers of the command and eminent personalities in the state.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of South-East Zone, DIG Valentine Ntomchukwu, Idris also enjoined officers to maintain discipline and shun corrupt practices to build public trust.

He said “we must maintain zero tolerance to corruption and indiscipline.

“Police officers must be guided and maintain discipline when dealing with the public.

“Everybody has right to his or her dignity and police must be mindful of that, if not, we will lose public confidence and trust.”

The police boss also urged the police command in Imo to strengthen community policing and collaborate with other security agencies in fighting crime.

He urged the command to be committed in discharging its duties.

In the area of welfare, the I-G assured the command that the era of rank stagnation was over, as promotions would now be done when due.

He said the police had recruited 10,000 officers and they were currently undergoing training, pointing out that the workload of officers would reduce if the newly recruited were finally injected into the system.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Imo, Mr Chris Ezike, said police have subdued kidnappers in the state.

He noted that since he assumed officer in April, the command recovered a total of 47 firearms from criminals and 661 ammunition.

He added that “between April and now, the command arrested 17 notorious armed robbers, 20 kidnappers and 47 cultists and some of them have been charged to court.

“The greatest challenge confronting the command is manpower shortage and the lack of operational vehicles.”

He pointed out that the command partnered with other security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in mitigating crime in the state.

He commended Gov. Rochas Okorocha for approving the Imo State Security Trust Fund, which he said, would go a long way in funding security matters.

The post I-G urges officers to always respect human rights appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

