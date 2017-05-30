Pages Navigation Menu

I Got Married out of Desperation, Afraid I was Getting too Old- Kim Kardashian

Posted on May 30, 2017

Kim Kardashian has admitted she already knew on her honeymoon with Kris Humphries that their marriage would fail. The 36-year-old star, married her second husband, basketball player Kris, in 2011 during a lavish ceremony in Montecito, California and filed for divorce, 72 days after. In a new interview with Watch What Happens Live, the star…

