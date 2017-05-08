Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I got out and ran’ – man whose truck was burnt in Eldorado Park protest – News24

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

'I got out and ran' – man whose truck was burnt in Eldorado Park protest
News24
Johannesburg – The man whose truck was burnt during protests around Eldorado Park and Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg on Monday morning described running away after coming face to face with violent residents. "I tried to turn around. My…
WATCH: #Eldoradopark protest turns violentIndependent Online
Police fire rubber bullets at protesting Freedom Park residentsEyewitness News
Joburg's Golden Highway remains closed due to protest actionCitizen
South African Broadcasting Corporation –Jacaranda FM
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.