I Have A President Who Cares To Give Me Electricity – Ghanaian Actress Trolls Nigerians

Ghanaian actress, Afia who had a major run in with Nigerian bleaching expert, Bobrisky, after a video of him being sprayed money surfaced online has taken a major swipe at Nigerians. The swipe comes after Nigerians blasted the Ghanaian actress while defending Bobrisky. The actress who pointed out that Nigeria lacks a president on seat…

The post I Have A President Who Cares To Give Me Electricity – Ghanaian Actress Trolls Nigerians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

