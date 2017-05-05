Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Have Been Able To Convince Ronaldo To Rest More – Zidane

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said it was difficult convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to rest during the season who wants to play everytime. However, the prolific Portuguese has accepted to be rotated as he prepares to sit out a fourth consecutive league away game in missing Saturday’s trip to Granada. Ronaldo has missed eight of…

The post I Have Been Able To Convince Ronaldo To Rest More – Zidane appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.