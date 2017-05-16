I Have Enjoyed This Season At Chelsea – John Terry

Chelsea captain and legnd John Terry has insisted that he has enjoyed the current campaign despite only playing a bit-part role in the club’s Premier League title triumph.

John Terry was handed his first Premier League start since September during Monday night’s 4-3 victory over Watford, marking the occasion by opening the scoring in Chelsea’s first match since winning the title.

Terry has already confirmed that he will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, but he believes that his experience under Antonio Conte will stand him in good stead should he go into management in the future.

“It has been a new experience but one I have kind of enjoyed. When I say that to people, they don’t really understand it. But I am Chelsea through and through and sitting there watching my club go on to do what they have done this year has been fantastic,” Terry told the club’s official website.

“I was sitting there wishing that the boys kept winning and performing well because for me I have had my time. It has been a good lesson for me because all of my career I have been in the starting line-up and never really seen the other side of being on the bench. But it has certainly served me well for the future when hopefully one day I become a manager.

“The manager has been a great example for me to add to my coaching in the future. Leaving me out the side was probably a tough decision for the manager but he was very honest straight away. As a player that is all you want, honesty. You can work as hard as you want, but if the team are playing well and winning you are not going to get back in. And the manager made that clear to me.”

