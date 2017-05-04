I Have Forgiven Igbo Politicians Who Called Me Boko Haram, Alhaji Because I Joined APC – Okorocha

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha yesterday said he had forgiven Igbo leaders and politicians, who persecuted him for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said his decision had been vindicated by the number of Igbo leaders who have joined the party today.

Okorocha spoke when senior priests of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, led by the Prelate, Dr. Samuel Kanu Uche, visited him at the Government House in Owerri.

He said: “I have forgiven politicians in Imo State and the Southeast, who branded me Boko Haram because I was part of the merger that gave birth to APC.

“The persecution and name calling got worse during campaigns for the 2015 elections, when I was labelled an Alhaji in Government House, and accused of working with Muhammadu Buhari to Islamise the Igbo.

“Even the Chapel I built inside the Government House was branded a Mosque because my opponents did all they could to incite the people against me but, the more they worked, the more Imo people appreciated me.

“It gives me great joy today that most Igbo leaders are seeing what I saw that made me join the merger that metamorphosed into APC.”

Dr. Uche told Okorocha they were in the state for a two-day apostolic visit to the churches, saying he was happy with the governor’s visionary leadership.

The prelate reminded the governor that those who like to share money won’t appreciate what he is doing but the less-privileged, who benefit from his projects and policies, would appreciate him.

He urged Okorocha to remain focused and not be distracted.

I Have Forgiven Igbo Politicians Who Called Me Boko Haram, Alhaji Because I Joined APC – Okorocha appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab.

