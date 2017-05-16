Pages Navigation Menu

I have no plan to leave PDP, says Ogbulafor

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Politics

A former National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, said on Tuesday that he had no plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ogbulafor said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia. He said there was no truth in a media report that he was holding talks with chieftains of APC in Abia on how to defect to the party.

