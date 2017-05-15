Pages Navigation Menu

I have no plot of land in Lagos, EFCC trying to rubbish me – Gov. Yari

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has debunked the allegations that he is building a $3m hotel in Lagos from Paris-London Club refunds. In a statement signed by Head of Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Abulrazque Barkindo, Yari said he does not have a plot of land, let alone a hotel. He further said […]

