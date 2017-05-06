I have not endorsed anyone as my successor – Aregbesola – Vanguard
I have not endorsed anyone as my successor – Aregbesola
Osogbo – Ahead of 2018 governorship election in Osun, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola said that he has not endorsed anyone to succeed him. Rauf Aregbesola The governor made the declaration in an all night interactive programme tagged: 'Ogbeni Till Daybreak' …
Choose the best man to succeed me for continuity in 2018 -– Aregbesola
