I have performed well in Kaduna – El-Rufai

Gov.Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state, said on Friday that his administration was on track in delivering vital infrastructure to the people. The governor, who inspected ongoing projects in Kubau Local Government, said he was satisfied with the level of progress recorded in the projects being executed by his administration. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

I have performed well in Kaduna – El-Rufai

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

