‘I Have Saved Many People From Committing Suicide ‘- TeeBillz

Husband of popular musician Tiwa Savage, Tunji Balogun, more popularly known as Teebillz has opened up about his battle with suicide during his marital crisis. Speaking with Saturday Beats, Tiwa Savage’s husband said, the experience has made him a better person and he now has a focus in life. He also said in return, he…

The post ‘I Have Saved Many People From Committing Suicide ‘- TeeBillz appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

