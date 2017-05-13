Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Tried To Make Sense Of It But I Can’t” – Omoni Oboli Speaks On Dad’s Death – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

“I Tried To Make Sense Of It But I Can't” – Omoni Oboli Speaks On Dad's Death
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress/producer, Omoni Oboli, who lost her dad in an early morning auto crash, has written on how sad the death of father has left her. According to Omoni, since she can't make sense off it, she has left it in the hands of God. Here's what
'I have tried to make sense of it'-Oboli writes on pain of losing dadTheNewsGuru
"I'm coming out stronger" – Omoni Oboli opens up on Father's DeathBellaNaija (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.