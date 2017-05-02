I joined politics to address marginalisation —Ekweremadu – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I joined politics to address marginalisation —Ekweremadu
Vanguard
ENUGU— DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, said at the weekend that he joined politics to address the issue of marginalisation of his people. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.
