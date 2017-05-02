I joined politics to address marginalisation —Ekweremadu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU— DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, said at the weekend that he joined politics to address the issue of marginalisation of his people.

Ekweremadu said he discovered early that no matter how endowed one is, there is a limit to what he or she can do for his people as an individual.

He said that at a point, the government must necessarily come in to address some infrastructural deficit in an area.

Ekweremadu made the statement, while addressing leaders of Udi North Forum that paid him a solidarity visit.

The Deputy Senate President recalled that the first water project that he attracted as a Senator was sited at Nze in Udi North as a way of remedying some of the difficulties faced by people in the area, adding that he has addressed most of the challenges in the area without being prompted by the people.

He said: “I joined politics to address the issue of marginalization by influencing government policies which will help in providing the needs of the people.

“I can see and feel marginalisation in Udi North and my vision is to change the fortunes of the people of the area for good. That’s why most of our projects in the areas of water, roads, and electricity are sited in places where the people cannot help themselves.”

He said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State is focused on how to improve the welfare of the people and not about those who are looking for a new party to join.

He also said that history has tended to repeat itself in Enugu State where former governors are quick to join another party, but ended up not recovering from it.

He assured the people in the state of the determination of the governor and himself in finding a lasting solution to their needs, stressing that “we are lucky to have a governor who is kind hearted and is thinking in the same direction.”

Ekweremadu lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for addressing marginalisation in the state in terms of infrastructure and appointments

Earlier, the leader of the forum, Prof Edwin Onyeneje, told Ekweremadu that they were in his house to acknowledge his effective representation and generosity.

The post I joined politics to address marginalisation —Ekweremadu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

