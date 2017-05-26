I know Corsica well – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has disclosed that he has a good knowledge of the Corsica football team that will play against the Eagles today.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference yesterday, the Franco-German tactician said, ”I have played against Corsica here before with other national teams. I expect good game and atmosphere.”

The press conference was also attended by Corsica national team coach Jean Michel Cavalli and goalkeeper Nicolas Pennteau.

The post I know Corsica well – Rohr appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

