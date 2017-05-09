‘I Love You Forever, My Ejika, My Everything ‘ – Actress Seyi Tells Toyin Aimakhu’s Ex-husband (Photos)

Nollywood Actress, Seyi Edun, who had denied her alleged romance with her colleague, Toyin Aimakhu’s ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson and finally claiming that Toyin Aimakhu has no problem with her relationship with her ex-husband, has decided to take their relationship to the public. Seyi took to her Instagram page to thank Adeniyi for supporting her both …

The post ‘I Love You Forever, My Ejika, My Everything ‘ – Actress Seyi Tells Toyin Aimakhu’s Ex-husband (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

