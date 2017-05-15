“I made a terrible mistake” – Toyin Abraham opens up on her Relationship with Seun Egbegbe | Watch

Nollywood actress/producer Toyin Abraham on a new episode of Rubbin’ Minds revealed to Ebuka that she regrets ever going into a relationship with her ex, Seun Egbegbe. The actress who was close to tears explained that it was a very emotional period for her and as such, she always empathizes with women going through similar […]

The post “I made a terrible mistake” – Toyin Abraham opens up on her Relationship with Seun Egbegbe | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

