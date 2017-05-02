I make N15,000 daily as fake police officer – Suspect confesses in Lagos
A 47-year-old fake police officer, identified as Gregory Anyasodo, from Owerri North, Imo State has confessed how he made N15,000 daily. Anyasodo was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command while extorting money from people in Oshodi area of the state. He also confessed to collecting N125,000 from […]
I make N15,000 daily as fake police officer – Suspect confesses in Lagos
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!