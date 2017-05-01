I make N15k daily but haven’t sent a dime to my wife for our 6 kids – Fake policeman

A 47-year-old fake police officer, Gregory Anyasodo, from Owerri North, Imo State who was arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command for extorting people in Oshodi area of the state, has confessed to collecting N125,000 from one of his victims, a trader in Oshodi.

The unsuspecting victim, Emmanuella Joseph, had approached RRS officials stationed in Oshodi to report Anyasodo’s threat to arrest her and confiscate her hand bag containing N125,000.

A search around the area led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of a radio that looked like a walkie-talkie and a police identity card, which portrayed him as an Inspector with the number 14873, attached to Lagos Taskforce and Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Confirming the crime, the suspect acknowledged seizing

the trader’s bag. He said:

“I have been in the trade since December 2016. I came to Lagos before Xmas in preparation for The Lord’s Chosen convention in Lagos, which was held in February, 2017 at Ijesha.



My early coming for the programme was for me to seize that opportunity to look for job in Lagos. When I couldn’t get a job, I ventured into impersonating the police.

I have been arrested 6 times in Owerri for impersonating WAEC and JAMB officials. I am a father of six. I left my wife with six children when I was coming to Lagos. I have been sleeping in hotels since I got to Lagos.

I make between N10,000 to N15, 000 daily parading myself as police officer and extorting innocent people. What I do is move closer to them and tell them, mostly traders.

I show them my identity card and I threatened to invite my colleagues if they failed to settle me. I am sorry, I have not sent a dime to my wife in Owerri to take care of the six children I left in her possession but occasionally, I call her.”

