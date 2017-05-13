I may not marry my baby mama – YBNL boss Olamide – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
I may not marry my baby mama – YBNL boss Olamide
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian singer Olamide has revealed that he may never get married to his baby mama and long time girlfriend, Adebukunmi Suleiman. The YBNL boss who was the guest artiste in a recent interview with Soundcity's Moet Abebe, talked about his record label, …
I don't have to marry my baby mama- Olamide
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!