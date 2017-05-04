“I Miss You” – Juliet Ibrahim’s Boyfriend Ice Berg Slim Says

Nigerian Rapper Ice Berg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim seems to be going strong, and we can’t wait for the good news! Ice Slim who is currently in NewYork took to Instagram to declare he misses her. He wrote; “Dear #WCW I miss you Source: Instagram

