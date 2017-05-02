Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seyi Shay set to tour night clubs with new single – Vanguard

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Seyi Shay set to tour night clubs with new single
Vanguard
FOLLOWING the success recorded by her hit song “Yolo Yolo,” top female act, Seyi Shay has released yet another banging tune titled, “Weekend Vibes.” ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads. Seyi Shay.
I never dated Wizkid – Seyi ShayNAIJ.COM
Music Seyi Shay – 'Weekend vibes'Pulse Nigeria

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.