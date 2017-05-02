Seyi Shay set to tour night clubs with new single – Vanguard
Vanguard
Seyi Shay set to tour night clubs with new single
FOLLOWING the success recorded by her hit song “Yolo Yolo,” top female act, Seyi Shay has released yet another banging tune titled, “Weekend Vibes.” ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads. Seyi Shay.
